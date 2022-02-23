Fourth attempt at coal tax cut finally survives committee

Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Campbell County, has been trying for six years to lower the tax on coal. He’s closer than ever to succeeding.

This year marks Hallinan’s fourth attempt to reduce the state severance tax rate since 2017. Then and in 2019, the bill died in committee. In 2020, it was never introduced.

The latest version, House Bill 105, is co-sponsored by 14 other representatives, far more than in previous years. It’s backed by the Wyoming Mining Association, utility Black Hills Energy and the Campbell County Board of County Commissioners. It achieved the two-thirds majority required for introduction last Thursday, with a vote of 44-15.

Like the 2019 and 2020 versions, House Bill 105 would lower the tax on surface coal from 7% to 6.5%. Unlike its predecessors, however, the bill was approved Tuesday by the House Revenue Committee.

A half-percent severance tax reduction would save coal companies — and cost Wyoming — an estimated $10 million annually.

“A reduction in the severance tax is vital to keeping the industry viable and competitive,” Hallinan told the committee on Tuesday. “Frankly, the current tax burden on the industry is too high and not sustainable.”

State revenue from coal has been declining for more than a decade. During past sessions, the committee proved unwilling to voluntarily increase state losses. This year, motivated by the temporary resurgence of the coal industry, hoping to ease the market pressures against it, the committee was more receptive.

“It’s the right time,” said Travis Deti, director of the Wyoming Mining Association. “It is needed, and it will help.”

According to Deti, the bill would provide needed support to the industry in the face of coal plant closures and falling U.S. demand, ultimately improving the economic situation in Wyoming.

Rep. Jim Roscoe, I-Lincoln, Sublette and Teton counties and Rep. Mike Yin, D-Teton County, weren’t convinced. Both lawmakers voted against the bill after voicing doubt that the benefits of the tax reduction would outweigh the economic harm to the state.

Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, also challenged the bill, arguing that it would cause the state to lose revenue while doing little to reduce the largely out-of-state pressures driving the industry’s decline.

House Bill 105 will return to the House floor for its next vote.

