Gas prices inch down, diesel creeps upward as Thanksgiving nears

Gas prices have continued their slow decline over the last several weeks, spurring hopes that the cost of Thanksgiving travel won’t be much higher than last year.
Regular gasoline averaged $3.65 per gallon in Wyoming on Monday, down from about $3.71 a week earlier and $3.92 a month ago, according to AAA. Gas prices statewide have dropped more than a dollar from their mid-June peak.
'The Hill' reports that Biden addressed oil companies and high gas prices in a speech on Oct. 31. "They have a responsibility to act in the interest of their consumers, their community and their country, to invest in America by increasing production and refining capacity." President Joe Biden, via statement.
Nationally, regular gasoline averaged $3.77 per gallon, compared to $3.41 on the same day last year. That price eased by almost another two cents as of last Thanksgiving.
While U.S. gas demand is up slightly, the price of oil — the primary driver of gas prices — has
hovered for the last month between about $82 and $92 per barrel, down close to 50% from the market’s stint above $120 per barrel in June, which was driven largely by uncertainty in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and oil producers' slow rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Tight supply and robust gasoline demand would typically push pump prices higher,”
AAA reported, “but fluctuating oil prices have limited cost increases.”
Ongoing
shortages of diesel, however, have kept the fuel's price stubbornly high. Diesel in Wyoming averaged just under $5.39 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA, down about a cent from last week but up almost 20 cents over last month.
The average price of diesel nationwide was $5.36 per gallon as of Monday, compared with $3.65 per gallon last year.
