Gas prices still rising as EU bans most Russian oil

The European Union agreed Monday to halt most imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. It’s a move intended to further undermine Russia’s economy in response to the attacks on Ukraine, but it is also expected to have global repercussions, particularly for the oil market.

Oil prices spiked to a two-month high in the hours after the announcement. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) nearly hit $120 per barrel — a price it briefly surpassed in early March for the first time in a decade — before sinking back toward last week’s prices. WTI closed on Friday at $115.07 per barrel, according to Insider.

World oil consumption totals about 100 million barrels per day. Pledges to stop using Russian oil have left the rest of the world between 2 and 3 million barrels per day short, according to Trey Cowan, an oil and gas analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

“The ban definitely bids up all the other barrels, excluding Russia, in price, because there’s that shortage,” Cowan said.

Gasoline typically follows oil, meaning that with sustained high oil prices, the price at the pump is likely to keep rising, too. Regular gasoline averaged nearly $4.35 per gallon across Wyoming on Tuesday — yet another record, according to AAA. A month ago, gasoline cost 20 cents less; a year ago, it averaged $3.05 per gallon.

U.S. gasoline stockpiles have also plummeted in recent months as prices went up, according to the Energy Information Administration.

It’s been just under a month since EU leaders proposed a total ban on Russian oil imports. Countries most reliant on those imports, including Hungary, negotiated an exemption for oil transported by pipeline, though Germany and Poland, two of Russia’s biggest oil customers, also said they would stop using pipeline oil. The official agreement is expected to reduce EU consumption of Russian oil by 90%.

Oil markets had already reacted, to some extent, to the possibility of a ban on Russian imports, Cowan said. That lessens how much higher oil (and gasoline) prices will climb. But formally barring imports won’t help prices come down.

“In the near term, (the ban) probably just tightens the oil market, puts more upward pressure on prices,” said Rob Godby, an economics professor at the University of Wyoming. “In the longer term, it’s a little less clear.”

U.S. crude oil production is forecast to rise by about 1.5 million barrels per day from 2021 to 2023, making up some of the shortage. But the international players shaping oil markets — including Russia, the EU and oil cartel OPEC — leave the U.S. with limited say over how, or when, prices change.

President Joe Biden can’t force cautious, pandemic-rattled oil producers to scale up before they’re willing. And while prices have climbed high enough that many companies are now ready to boost output, they, particularly small operators, face supply chain problems and labor shortages that are raising project costs and causing monthslong delays.

According to Godby, it’s too early to tell how significantly the EU’s ban will increase demand for non-Russian oil. It’s possible that with the pipeline exemption, some European countries could end up relying even more than they do now on pipeline imports from Russia, blunting the uptick in demand.

Meanwhile, “it’s still unclear what the supply response will be,” Godby said.

Cratering demand during COVID-19 lockdowns means surviving companies are producing less oil and are less willing to bet on new production, even when prices are favorable. And concern about climate change has left investors hesitant to spend money on fossil fuel infrastructure that could become stranded.

But if high oil prices are sustained for long enough, new investments in the supply chain will eventually end the bottleneck, boosting oil supply and helping to bring down prices, Cowan said. Before the pandemic, he added, that investment would’ve already happened.

Oil’s volatility could also have the opposite effect on energy markets. Gasoline-powered vehicles compete with increasingly practical electric vehicles, and if oil prices take a long time to come down (or get even higher), “that would then force you to look at what is the best long-term solution,” Cowan said.

He doesn’t think it’s fossil fuels.

