Gas prices up in last month

GILLETTE (WNE) — Gas prices in Wyoming are 7.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, going up 1.2 cents in the past week.

But at an average of $2.16 a gallon, that's still 51.4 cents lower than a year ago, according to according to GasBuddy.

Reported prices in Campbell County at $1.967 were among the lowest in the state. Other counties on the lower end of prices were Converse ($1.944), Albany ($2.001) and Goshen ($2.029).

Among the highest were Teton ($2.547), Sublette ($2.459), Uinta ($2.249) and Sweetwater ($2.299).

The demand for gas fell slightly last week, which kept oil prices steady.

"However, as summer begins to fade, demand recovery may be limited, and there's a possibility we may see more downside potential in the last quarter of the year," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Traditionally, gasoline demand weakens into the autumn, and as the coronavirus situation keeps more kids home and more parents from work, we may see a drop in gas prices as we progress through fall."

The cheapest station in Wyoming priced gas at $1.78 a gallon while the most expensive is $2.79 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

