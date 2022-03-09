Gasoline prices topple records as sanctions mount

The oil price spike shows no signs of slowing as the West toughens sanctions against Russia. Records are already starting to fall.

Global benchmark Brent Crude and U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate both surged past $120 per barrel this week, roughly double what they cost a year ago. Early Tuesday, amid reports that President Joe Biden would bar imports of Russian fuel, the price of oil reached levels surpassed only during the 2008 financial crisis.

High oil prices lead to high gasoline prices. On Tuesday, the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline reached a new high of $4.17, according to AAA — though, counting inflation, the $4.11 record set in July 2008 would equal about $5.25 in today’s dollars.

In Wyoming, regular gasoline averaged $3.84 per gallon, about 28 cents (not including inflation) shy of its 2008 peak.

“Putin’s war is already hurting American families at the gas pump,” Biden said while announcing the ban on Russian energy imports. “Since Putin began his military buildup on the Ukrainian borders, just since then, the price of the gas at the pump in America went up 75 cents.”

Economists aren’t sure how popular support for the sanctions will fare as the conflict evolves and prices climb.

“Over time, those rising prices, or those already high prices, are going to be a continuing irritant to consumers,” said Rob Godby, an economics professor at the University of Wyoming. “The problem it seems that the world has had with Russia is actually imposing sanctions that really matter, for periods of time that are really costly.”

Higher fuel prices are good for energy-dependent Wyoming’s bottom line, but they’ll hit state residents especially hard: A 2021 report by automotive research website iSeeCars found that pickups are driven more in Wyoming than any other state and account for 37% of vehicles on the road, more than double the national average. Pickups are about one-third less fuel efficient than passenger cars, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

And compared with most other states, few in Wyoming will be insulated from the rising price of gasoline. The state has a high rate of car ownership, but as of June, it housed the second-smallest number of registered electric vehicles — 330 — after North Dakota, the U.S. Department of Energy found.

The U.S. is one of the world’s biggest energy producers. Unlike Europe, which gets about one-quarter of its oil and close to half of its natural gas from Russia, the U.S. exports more oil and gas than it imports, and doesn’t rely much on Russian fuels. According to the Energy Information Administration, Russian crude oil and petroleum products make up about 8% of U.S. imports and about 3% of total U.S. consumption.

It’s a lot easier for the U.S. to ban Russian energy than it would be for most European countries. But in the near term, the move, which has garnered bipartisan support, is still expected to push domestic fuel prices even higher.

That’s what happens when there’s upheaval in the market, said Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. He expects prices to stay elevated until the conflict is resolved — particularly until production can increase outside Russia.

“Demand always, in the energy industry, seems to outstrip supply, just because of that time requirement it takes to ramp up production,” McConnaughey said. “It's not like flipping a switch and automatically more oil comes.”

Major U.S. oil companies are already starting to boost output in Texas and New Mexico, the No. 1 and No. 3 oil producing states, Politico reported Monday. Wyoming's large share of federal leases haven't seen the same momentum. Before falling to zero early in the pandemic, the state’s rig count, an indicator of demand, was typically above 30. The rig count inched back up to 16 in January — its highest since March 2020 — before sinking back down to 14 last week.

“It's easier to ramp up production on private and state lands, because there’s less red tape for them to go through,” McConnaughey said, referring to the more extensive permitting process required for drilling on federal leases. “We'll definitely see production happen on private lands sooner than federal lands.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.