Global electricity emissions leap past pre-pandemic levels

For now, however, global demand for coal persists. And Wyoming producers are frustrated by their limited access to the international market.

“We certainly have the reserves in place to be able to accommodate an export market, we just simply cannot get it out of the country right now,” said Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association.

Confined to a landlocked state more than 1,000 miles from the Pacific Ocean, Wyoming’s mines have limited options when it comes to transporting coal overseas. The last of seven coal export terminals proposed for the Oregon and Washington coasts was blocked this summer by the Supreme Court amid local opposition, likely ending the industry’s last major export attempt.

In the international coal market, “the demand is there,” Deti said. “When they look at where they’re going to get their coal from, it’s going to be China, it’s going to be Australia, it’s going to be Indonesia. And the fact of the matter is that the United States, you know, we’ve effectively taken ourselves off the playing field in being able to serve that market.”