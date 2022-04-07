Gold and copper mine could generate hundreds of jobs and millions in revenue, report suggests

The developer of a gold and copper mine proposed near Cheyenne has been confident for a while that the project will bring an economic boost to the state.

A new analysis conducted by University of Wyoming researchers estimated that the mine would directly employ 324 long-term workers and generate $75 million in tax revenue during its expected 13-year lifetime, including construction and closure.

U.S. Gold Corp, the company considering opening a new mine at the site of the old Copper King mine, on Tuesday announced the findings of the report, which it commissioned from the University of Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis, in an effort to verify and expand upon its own estimates.

“It’s important that we get that broader understanding of the impact on the local community,” said George Bee, president and CEO of U.S. Gold Corp.

Construction of the mine would create an estimated 1,900 jobs, while another 650 to 700 jobs would be indirectly supported during construction and operation, the report found.

“That’s not necessarily an influx of 1,900 people,” Bee said. “It is 1,900 people put to work, some of which already live in and around the area.”

Reclamation of the land following the conclusion of mining would employ an estimated 58 people and indirectly support another 36 jobs.

The company hopes to complete its feasibility study, secure the necessary permits, build the mine and begin operating by 2024. It anticipates reclaiming the land between 2034 and 2035.

In total, the mine would generate roughly $39 million in tax revenue during construction, $34 million during operations and $2 million during reclamation, according to the report.

Because the mine would be located on state trust lands, any royalties it pays on production of taxed resources would go toward education funding — potentially easing the deficit caused, in part, by the loss of new leasing for coal mines.

The prices of gold and copper are more volatile than coal. But both metals are key components of many electronics, and amid global supply chain troubles and a growing push to build more renewables, their prices have been climbing.

It’s been a long time since gold or copper was mined in Wyoming. Bee said the current economic opportunity, combined with recent technological improvements that bring down extraction costs, “now make this deposit very attractive to mine.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.