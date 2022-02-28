Gordon can still sue over coal. His options won't get any broader.

If Gov. Mark Gordon wants to sue another state over policies that harm the Wyoming coal industry, he has $1.2 million at his fingertips. That money isn’t going anywhere. But neither are the constraints attached to it.

House Bill 141 would’ve stripped limitations from money appropriated to the governor’s office, explicitly for the defense of coal, by a law passed last year. According to Randall Luthi, Gordon’s energy policy adviser, the governor supported expanding his options.

Last year’s law authorized Gordon to initiate lawsuits against other states impairing Wyoming’s ability to export its coal or operate its coal plants. House Bill 141 would’ve also permitted him to sue the federal government, to join and defend against existing lawsuits and to challenge any actions resulting “in the decreased use of Wyoming coal or the closure of coal-fired electric generation facilities that use Wyoming coal.”

Lawmakers may scrap restrictions on untouched coal defense money Last year, the Wyoming Legislature gave the governor’s office $1.2 million to fight for coal in court. It hasn't gone as planned.

Like its predecessor, House Bill 141 was meant to send a message. Shawn Taylor, executive director of the Wyoming Rural Electric Association, told the Minerals Committee that this year’s message was directed at a much broader audience than the version passed a year ago: It was aimed at “anybody that wants to try and come in and tell us, tell the state of Wyoming, what to do with our coal resources.”

The bill was introduced in the House by a margin of 54-6 and approved, following some debate, in an 8-1 vote by the House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee.

It was not read before the Committee of the Whole by Friday, the deadline for the first reading of bills in their house of origin, and died alongside several other bills not considered in time.

Two of three fossil fuel preservation bills move on to second week of budget session The 2022 budget session brought a new suite of bills defending the state's resource-reliant economy. One was withdrawn. Two others achieved the two-thirds majority needed for introduction and head to committee for review next week.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.