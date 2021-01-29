Gordon directs state to examine impacts of federal moratorium on oil and gas leasing

The move, which is intended to address climate change by transitioning the country away from fossil fuels, was greeted with anger across Wyoming. The state is particularly susceptible to a moratorium due to its vast tracts of federal land.

Wyoming is the nation's top producer of oil and natural gas from federal minerals in the country, contributing 38% of the natural gas produced on federal land nationwide, along with 16% of oil production.

In 2019, the oil and gas industry here provided $1.67 billion to state and local governments, according to the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. That included about $740 million to K-12 education, $28 million to the University of Wyoming and community colleges, as well as $132 million to local governments.

But oil and gas production also significantly contracted last year, due to cratering oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden's order will still allow energy development to continue on all existing leases, the Interior Department confirmed. Leases have 10-year terms and can be extended.

"The targeted pause does not impact existing operations or permits for valid, existing leases, which are continuing to be reviewed and approved," an Interior spokesman told the Star Tribune.