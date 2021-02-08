Gordon: Federal leasing ban a 'direct attack' on Wyoming

When asked by Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy if the Biden administration has spoken with Wyoming about federal compensation or fiscal support to blunt the economic fallout, Gordon replied, "it hasn't happened yet."

Biden's climate team has emphasized the phase out of fossil fuel production on federal lands would not come without job creation and economic opportunity.

But many in Wyoming are skeptical.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There's obviously this discussion about being able to train new workers with new jobs and new capacities, but it's not a one-for-one kind of thing," the governor explained. "And I think the wages that are paid in the energy sector are remarkable. They're long-standing jobs."

Wyoming lawmakers have taken a firm stance against Biden's proposal to slow fossil fuel production on lands in the name of climate change.

The state produces more natural gas and oil from these federal minerals than almost any other state in the country, and relies heavily on the economic activity and revenues it generates.

That said, the COVID-19 pandemic, rise of renewable energy and global price wars have caused oil and natural gas production to slow dramatically over the past year even without federal policy changes.