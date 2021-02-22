Gordon leads governors group calling for repeal of Biden executive order

Gov. Mark Gordon led the Republican Governors Association in sending a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday morning, urging him to withdraw his executive order pausing new federal permits for oil and gas development — a move many of the state’s leaders have said will devastate to its economy.

The letter, which was co-signed by Republican governors in 16 other states, called the Jan. 27 decision and lack of consultation with affected states by the Biden administration “alarming” and said it showed a “disregard for the citizens we serve” by threatening jobs in energy producing states and potentially increasing consumer costs by an estimated $1.7 billion, according to the letter.

“To meet consumer demand and stabilize our electric grid, we depend on energy produced on private land and public land — we need both,” the letter read. “Simply put, the Order jeopardizes our national security interests and strips away the opportunity for Americans to be energy independent.”