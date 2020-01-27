Gov. Gordon to launch migration corridor listening tour across Wyoming

Gov. Mark Gordon will travel Saturday to four communities across Wyoming to collect feedback on his proposed migration corridor executive order, now in its draft phase, a news release announced Sunday.
The governor plans to stop in Rawlins, Pinedale, Kemmerer and Rock Springs to listen to residents who may be affected by the implementation of the new order. Gordon will begin his listening tour 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Carbon County Higher Education Center in Rawlins.
The governor's listening tour follows the release of a draft order one month ago. The state-led order strives to conserve the state's critical migration corridors while also protecting landowner and industry interests. It enshrines protections for three existing mule deer corridors — Sublette, Baggs and Platte Valley — and provides guidelines for designating additional routes.
Largely concentrated in southwest Wyoming, migration corridors have for centuries served as critical pathways for hoofed mammals like mule deer, pronghorn and elk. But population counts for some of these migratory animals have fallen. The loss of critical habitat, like migration corridors, has in part contributed to the species' decline. Increased development in and around identified corridors has led some conservationists to call for stricter regulations to protect the iconic herds.
You have free articles remaining.
At the time of the draft executive order's release, Gordon said the the new rules aimed to "identify solutions that would both protect our wildlife and support our economy through the multiple-use of public and state lands."
The executive order was built on recommendations made by the Migration Corridor Advisory Group, launched by Gordon in May. The group of citizens met several times last year to discuss how to maintain big game herds and not impede vital economic growth in the state. The order revises the process of designating a corridor, one of the more significant changes introduced by the new guidelines.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department would identify a potential migration corridor based on scientific data. An in-depth evaluation and risk assessment on the corridor would follow. After public comment, the agency would present the identified migration corridor to the governor for consideration. Gordon could then launch an “area working group” chaired with local residents and stakeholders.
The locations of Saturday's meetings will be available on the governor's website. The Wyoming County Commissioners Association will co-host the tour.
Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry at @camillereports