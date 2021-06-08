Gov. Mark Gordon announces second round of Energy Rebound applications

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday that up to $12 million of Wyoming's currently remaining $67 million of CARES Act money will be put toward oil and gas projects through the Energy Rebound Program. The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will accept applications for funding from June 15 through 25.

The program, which was created in November of last year, is geared toward boosting the state’s struggling oil and gas industry as it recovers from the recent economic collapse of energy markets. Specifically, the relief will go toward drilled but uncompleted oil and gas wells, wells that were unable to be re-completed, and plugging and abandonment projects that couldn't be finished due to the pandemic.

The program is aimed at creating energy jobs and economic stimulus in the state, in part by using federal money as an incentive to kickstart their efforts in Wyoming as opposed to outside of the state.

"This about trying to keep jobs in Wyoming," said Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.

