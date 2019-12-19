Gov. Mark Gordon backs investigation into Wyoming's leading utility company

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday he plans to allocate additional resources to the Wyoming Public Service Commission to bolster an investigation into a controversial energy plan published by the state’s largest utility.

The commission launched an investigation into Rocky Mountain Power on Nov. 13, following the release of the company’s Integrated Resource Plan. The plan maps out the company’s energy strategy for the coming decades.

But the plan has not sat well with a majority of Wyoming lawmakers who have seen it as an attack on Wyoming’s robust coal industry.

Under the utility’s most recent plan, two-thirds of its national coal fleet will be retired by 2030, including units at Naughton in Kemmerer, Jim Bridger near Rock Springs and Dave Johnston in Glenrock. To save ratepayers significant costs, PacifiCorp will retire Jim Bridger’s unit 1 in 2023, four years earlier than the company once projected. Another unit at Jim Bridger will retire in 2028, nine years early. In addition, Naughton’s units 1 and 2 will shutter in 2025.