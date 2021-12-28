Gov. Mark Gordon signs order to temporarily avoid shutdown of part of Jim Bridger Power Plant

Gov. Mark Gordon signed a temporary emergency suspension order Tuesday that allows unit 2 of the Jim Bridger Power Plant to continue operating for "at least four months" beyond the intended shut down date of New Year's Day.

The temporary extension could still be disapproved by Michael Regan, the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under the Biden Administration.

The Governor's office claims that the need for a temporary suspension was brought on by Regan's change of course.

At first, the EPA accepted a plan that would help unit two of the plant meet regional haze guidelines. Now, the Governor's office claims, the EPA will not honor the prior approval.

“I cannot let DC’s failure put Wyoming folks out of work and lead to a loss of energy availability for Wyoming consumers from a coal fired unit," Gordon said in the press release. “We had a deal. PacifiCorp, EPA and Wyoming all agreed in 2020 that the regional haze guidelines would not only be met, but exceeded with the revised SIP. Now, with that deal unilaterally abandoned by EPA, this emergency order is necessary to protect Wyoming workers from EPA’s recklessness.”

Gordon is using authority granted by The Clean Air Act to issue this temporary suspension order to keep Unit 2 operating.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0