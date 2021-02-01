Governor appoints Chris Petrie to head Public Service Commission

Wyoming’s Public Service Commission will have a familiar face joining soon.
Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Chris Petrie to serve as the newest commissioner on the regulatory body tasked with overseeing many of the state’s utilities.
Petrie will replace Kara Fornstrom, who resigned in December after leading the commission for almost eight years. Fornstrom previously served as the chairperson of the commission too.
The three-person commission will need to take a vote to select the newest chair.
Petrie brings significant experience to his new role as commissioner.
Since 2007, Petrie has served as secretary and chief legal counsel for Wyoming’s Public Service Commission. He has also been a legal expert for several important agencies in Wyoming, including as staff attorney for the Public Service Commission as well as senior counsel for Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate and the Consumer Protection Division of Wyoming’s attorney general’s office.
He holds a bachelor’s and law degree from the University of Wyoming.
“Chris’ depth of knowledge with the Commission and awareness of the state’s needs and concerns related to utility regulation made him an excellent fit,” Gordon said in a statement.
The new commissioner will be faced with a daunting case load as Wyoming’s monopoly utilities adapt to changing market conditions. Many have already started the transition to lower carbon electricity options.
As utilities slowly divest from coal, Wyoming lawmakers have taken measures to protect the state’s leading industry, in part by passing legislation to keep coal-fired power plants running longer.
The agency tasked with implementing these new laws is the Public Service Commission.
In fiscal year 2020, the commission processed about 260 different cases, according to its annual report.
“It is an honor to have this opportunity to serve the people of Wyoming,” Petrie said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with the talented, dedicated staff of the Public Service Commission to ensure that safe, adequate and reliable utility service remains available at just and reasonable rates throughout the state.”
Petrie will join two other commissioners: Mary Throne, who serves as deputy chair, and Mike Robinson.
Follow the latest on Wyoming’s energy industry and the environment at @camillereports