Governor appoints Chris Petrie to head Public Service Commission

Wyoming’s Public Service Commission will have a familiar face joining soon.

Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Chris Petrie to serve as the newest commissioner on the regulatory body tasked with overseeing many of the state’s utilities.

Petrie will replace Kara Fornstrom, who resigned in December after leading the commission for almost eight years. Fornstrom previously served as the chairperson of the commission too.

The three-person commission will need to take a vote to select the newest chair.

Petrie brings significant experience to his new role as commissioner.

Since 2007, Petrie has served as secretary and chief legal counsel for Wyoming’s Public Service Commission. He has also been a legal expert for several important agencies in Wyoming, including as staff attorney for the Public Service Commission as well as senior counsel for Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate and the Consumer Protection Division of Wyoming’s attorney general’s office.

He holds a bachelor’s and law degree from the University of Wyoming.