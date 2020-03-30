Governor approves mineral tax break for oil and gas industry

“House Bill 243 is the least we can do in the worst of times,” Luthi said. He added lawmakers may have considered extending even more relief to producers, had energy markets taken a turn for the worse earlier, during the Legislature’s session.

There are also limits to the bill. Oil operators will not be able to reap the benefits of the relief until the act goes into effect July 1. Eligible operators would see 2 percent chipped off their severance tax rate for the first six months of production, and 1 percent for the six months after that. Ultimately, the relief only applies to a well for one year. The bill was also meant to be temporary and includes a provision to sunset the relief at the end of 2025.

In the meantime, West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, fell to $21 a barrel Friday — an over 65 percent drop from the beginning of this year. The realized price for oil in Wyoming plunged even lower.

“Oil prices have been murdered,” University of Wyoming economist Rob Godby said.

While larger oil and gas companies may be more poised to weather the downturn, mid-size operators with debt could be hit the hardest by the brutal price environment. Firms of all sizes have announced drastic plans to slash spending this month.