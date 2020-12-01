Governor completes review of giant oil and gas project in Converse County

The BLM also moved to support an amendment to the area's resource management plan, that will lift "timing limitation stipulations,” currently in place to protect non-eagle raptors. The revision would provide operators with the option to drill year-round, if they meet certain criteria. Doing so builds in more predictability and certainty for operators, project proponents said.

The team of five energy firms behind the proposal include Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Devon Energy, EOG Resources Inc. and Northwoods Energy.

Still, even if the federal government signs off on the plan this month, it does not mean drilling will begin immediately, Willox told lawmakers during a Federal Natural Resource Management Meeting held on Nov. 23.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The adoption of this (record of decision) is not a starting gun," Willox said. "It is just all the rules that the players will be subject to."

Operators will still need to obtain certain leases and permits. And as Willox explained: "the economics drive it all."

Since the federal analysis of the vast development project began nearly a decade ago, there have been multiple booms and busts in oil and gas markets.