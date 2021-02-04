Governor extends support to bills helping energy, agriculture and tourism sectors

In an announcement published Thursday, the governor outlined his economic plan to help the trio of industries regain their footing and recover from the recession. Of the over 200 bills introduced in the Wyoming Legislature this year, Gordon highlighted roughly half a dozen as particularly important to the state's economic recovery.

First, Gordon doubled down on promoting an "all above energy" strategy, with particular emphasis on buoying coal, oil, natural gas and other minerals. Demand and production volumes for these products cratered across the board last year, as the nation weathered the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The energy and mining sectors are the major pillars of our economy and they have provided the wherewithal that gives this nation the luxury of looking to new forms of energy,” Gordon said in a statement. “Let me be clear. Our traditional industries will adapt and continue to provide the reliable, affordable and dispatchable power they always have, only better. Our economic recovery will hinge on the health of these industries and their ability to adapt to changing market demands. Wyoming can continue to grow even as our mix of energy supplies evolve.”