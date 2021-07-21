Governor Gordon issues emergency rule to increase fuel supply during wildfire season

Gov. Mark Gordon issued an executive order last week that allows the Wyoming Department of Transportation to deliver additional gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel through Aug. 20.

Record-breaking travel and tourism coupled with efforts to combat an early fire season are straining the state’s fuel reserves. But a shortage of available drivers has prevented the state from increasing its access to fuel.

“It is critical that we have adequate fuel supplies,” Gordon said in a statement. “This is particularly necessary for air support during this fire season. These emergency rules will help increase fuel deliveries without potentially harmful delays.”

Under normal circumstances, drivers are limited to 14-hour workdays, and can spend no more than 11 hours per day on the road, according to Lt. Dustin Ragon of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The order institutes temporary emergency rules that will boost fuel availability by pausing the restrictions on drivers’ hours. It specifies that in spite of the suspended time limits, drivers will still be bound by all other regulations, and will be prohibited from operating delivery vehicles while fatigued.