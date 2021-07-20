Governor Gordon issues emergency rule to increase fuel supply during wildfire season

Gov. Gordon issued an executive order on Tuesday that allows the Wyoming Department of Transportation to deliver additional gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel through Aug. 20.

Record-breaking travel and tourism coupled with efforts to combat an early fire season have strained the state’s fuel supply, according to the governor’s office. The order institutes temporary emergency rules which will boost fuel availability by lifting the regulations that ordinarily restrict drivers’ hours.

“It is critical that we have adequate fuel supplies. This is particularly necessary for air support during this fire season,” Gordon said in a statement. “These emergency rules will help increase fuel deliveries without potentially harmful delays.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Though Wyoming has not experienced significant fuel shortages this summer, scarcity during times of need in other Western states prompted the governor to preemptively sign the order, Michael Pearlman, Gordon’s communications director, told the Star-Tribune.