Governor Gordon issues emergency rule to increase fuel supply during wildfire season

Gov. Gordon issued an executive order on Tuesday that allows the Wyoming Department of Transportation to deliver additional gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel through Aug. 20.
Record-breaking travel and tourism coupled with efforts to combat an early fire season have strained the state’s fuel supply, according to the governor’s office. The order institutes temporary emergency rules which will boost fuel availability by lifting the regulations that ordinarily restrict drivers’ hours.
“It is critical that we have adequate fuel supplies. This is particularly necessary for air support during this fire season,” Gordon said in a statement. “These emergency rules will help increase fuel deliveries without potentially harmful delays.”
Though Wyoming has not experienced significant fuel shortages this summer, scarcity during times of need in other Western states prompted the governor to preemptively sign the order, Michael Pearlman, Gordon’s communications director, told the Star-Tribune.
“In particular, the concern was ensuring that we had adequate aviation fuel for the Forest Service, for air support and those types of actions,” Pearlman said. “And so part of the reason he signed the executive order was really to make sure that it wasn't a transportation hiccup that was preventing fuel from making it to its destination, where it was needed.”
Other governors have instituted similar policies, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Saturday.
The emergency exemption resembles orders signed by Wyoming governors in past winters, including this February, which lifted driving restrictions to increase propane supplies during periods of extreme cold.
The order specifies that in spite of the suspended regulations, drivers will still be prohibited from operating delivery vehicles while fatigued.