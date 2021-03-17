Governor issues emergency declaration in response to severe storm

Gov. Mark Gordon issued an emergency declaration on Wednesday morning after a historic snowstorm slammed southeastern Wyoming over the weekend.

The governor's executive order will make it easier for counties to coordinate response efforts as roads, schools and businesses attempt to reopen.

The declaration mobilizes Wyoming's Office of Homeland Security to use both state and federal resources to mitigate the damage caused by the storm.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming National Guard could also potentially be deployed for emergency assistance, if the adjutant general, governor and Homeland Security officials deem such action necessary.

But no guard members have been activated as of Wednesday morning.

“The scale and intensity of this storm have caused severe impacts to our transportation infrastructure and agriculture producers,” Gordon said in a statement. “As the scope of the situation unfolds and with the possibility of flooding as temperatures warm, it’s imperative we make all our resources available to respond to the needs in our communities.”