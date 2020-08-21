Governor to form local working groups on migration corridors

According to the governor’s office, the new working group will be asked to “review the effectiveness of corridor designation on the migratory herd and evaluate the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s draft risk assessment report. It will also make recommendations about additional opportunities for conservation as well as examine the impacts of all restrictions on development and use of lands encompassed in the designated corridor.”

Wyoming is teeming with dozens of identified migration routes. Scientists have come to consider these ancient routes as critical habitat warranting state protection. Wyoming’s sagebrush-rich topography coupled with wide open spaces and minimal human disturbances have helped preserve some of the longest intact migration corridors in the world here. The state’s low human population numbers have also helped conserve big game herds, as several migration routes have remained permeable and connected. Wyoming is home to roughly 400,000 mule deer and about half the world’s pronghorn population.