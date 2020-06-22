Governor tours Greater Little Mountain Area; Rock Springs resource plan coming soon

But it’s a tenuous balancing act: weighing the need to protect sensitive wildlife habitat, with the drive to support the state’s main economic engine, energy development.

Kimberlee Foster, manager at the bureau’s Rock Springs field office, told the Star-Tribune on Thursday she anticipates having the land use plan released soon, but declined to provide a specific date.

“We’re working on it, but we don’t have a date,” Foster said of the draft Resource Management Plan. “It should be fairly soon, we’re hoping that it will be ready in the next month or so.”

A 90-day public comment period will follow. Public meetings will also take place during that time, as required by law.

“The forthcoming decision by the BLM is a critical one for the future of this incredible place, and we hope that the agency will take into account the strong local and state support for a balanced plan,” said Josh Coursey, with the Greater Little Mountain Coalition.