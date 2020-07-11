Grants to improve energy efficiency at schools, businesses and municipal buildings available

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming Energy Authority, the state's newest agency, will oversee the distribution of competitive federal grant funds to improve energy efficiency in buildings across the Equality State, according to a recent news release.

The State Energy Program provides several grant opportunities for local municipalities, schools and businesses hoping to conduct energy audits or retrofit their facilities to lessen utility costs and energy consumption.

“We are excited to manage the State Energy Program as we continue to create a 'one stop shop' for energy in Wyoming,” Glen Murrell, Wyoming Energy Authority's new executive director, said in a statement this week. The energy authority board appointed to Murrell to his leadership position this summer. “Providing resources to small businesses, local governments and schools to help reduce their operating expenses during these uncertain times is of the utmost importance. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of the Business Council staff to help through this transition.”

In years past, the Wyoming Business Council was responsible for managing the distribution of federal dollars under the State Energy Program.