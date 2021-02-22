Groups across the West voice support for Biden's nominee for Interior secretary

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Haaland serves as vice chair of the House Natural Resources Committee and chair of the National Parks, Forests and Public Lands subcommittee. During her time as a representative of New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District, she has voted in favor of bipartisan legislation impacting Wyoming’s public lands and waters, including the Great American Outdoors Act and America’s Conservation Enhancement Act.

Haaland will likely have to face down resistance from Wyoming’s senators, both who have come out in opposition to her nomination.

Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso fear she will implement policies to restrict oil and gas development. Wyoming heavily relies on revenues from fossil fuel activity on federal lands.

If confirmed, Haaland will likely have to confront the backlash against President Joe Biden’s decision early on to pause new federal oil and gas leasing. The new presidential administration’s orders have been met with aggressive opposition from Wyoming’s leaders and other states reliant on federal oil and gas development. They argue the pause will result in job losses and other economic hardships for the state.