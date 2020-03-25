Groups call for state to pause public comment periods amid virus outbreak

"DEQ's offices remain open across the state," the announcement stated. "Although some of our staff may be teleworking from remote locations, the department remains committed to ensuring that all department responsibilities and functions are carried out timely and within regulatory requirements. However, due to recent circumstances there will be some adjustments to minimize person-to-person contact."

Wyoming Game and Fish Department has also continued to do its best to serve the public during the coronavirus outbreak, Communications Director Rebekah Fitzgerald said. She said the agency maintains an online portal for public comment. Though the agency has asked residents to use online resources if possible, staff would be "more than happy to take snail mail comments if they would like to provide those." If additional materials or resources are needed for public comments, Fitzgerald encouraged individuals to call Wyoming Game and Fish Department first to potentially coordinate a visit to the office.

Mark Watson, supervisor of Wyoming's Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, said he would not be proposing any rule changes that would necessitate a public comment period until the full commission reconvenes.

The agency's April 7 hearing before the commission has been postponed. Examiner hearings will take place as scheduled by phone. Though the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission's offices remains open, business should be conducted by phone or mail, if possible.

Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry at @camillereports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.