Head of Wyoming Public Service Commission resigns

Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Wednesday he had accepted the resignation of Wyoming's Public Service Commission Chairwoman Kara Fornstom.
Fornstrom, an attorney, was initially appointed by then-Gov. Matt Mead and re-appointed by Gordon in 2018 to head the state agency charged with managing the state's rate-regulated utilities.
The chairwoman's term extends until 2025. The governor has yet to name a replacement.
“I want to thank Kara for her dedication to Wyoming and her diligence and commitment to the ratepayers of the state,” Gordon said in a statement on Wednesday. “During her tenure she addressed a number of challenging issues and helped to set an agenda to provide reliable, consistent, affordable electricity to Wyoming consumers, while also recognizing our ability to do all of that and help reduce C02 emissions with carbon capture.”
Fornstrom led the commission through a turbulent time in the state’s energy history, as the transition to lower carbon electricity options imperiled one of Wyoming’s leading industries — coal.
For decades, the utility commission has regulated companies providing electricity to Wyoming's ratepayers with the goal of maintaining a healthy energy grid, buoying the economy and protecting consumers’ pocketbooks. But those core directives have been put to the test as state leaders attempt to save coal. Many lawmakers have indicated they believe public regulators and utilities have a key role to play.
When a utility introduced plans to retire Wyoming’s behemoth coal-fired power plants early, the state Legislature responded by introducing new laws to slow the closure of them.
Fornstrom also steered the commission through a controversial investigation into the state’s largest utility, PacfiCorp, after it announced plans to accelerate the retirement of several of Wyoming’s coal-fired power plants.
"My nearly eight years at the Commission are truly the highlight of my professional career," Fornstrom wrote in a statement. “I am grateful to Governor Gordon for his confidence as I served as Chairman for the past two years. I have been blessed during my time at the Commission to work with an incredibly dedicated team of public servants. They, and all the professionals associated with the Commission, have taught me so much and I will miss interacting with them on a daily basis. My life is richer because of my time at the Commission and I'll forever be grateful for the opportunity to serve the state I love."
