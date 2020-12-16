Head of Wyoming Public Service Commission resigns

"My nearly eight years at the Commission are truly the highlight of my professional career," Fornstrom wrote in a statement. “I am grateful to Governor Gordon for his confidence as I served as Chairman for the past two years. I have been blessed during my time at the Commission to work with an incredibly dedicated team of public servants. They, and all the professionals associated with the Commission, have taught me so much and I will miss interacting with them on a daily basis. My life is richer because of my time at the Commission and I'll forever be grateful for the opportunity to serve the state I love."