Heating bills will be high this year. Here’s how you can prepare.

Most households’ energy costs fluctuate throughout the year. Gas bills tend to climb when the furnace kicks on, then subside during warmer months. But as utilities continue to recoup losses from the Texas deep freeze, and supply limitations push the price of natural gas to double pre-pandemic levels, Wyoming is bracing for an expensive winter.
Customers enrolled in a fixed price plan through the Choice Gas program won’t see their rates change. Others, including standard utility customers, should expect noticeably higher gas bills, said Bryce Freeman, administrator of the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate.
Black Hills Energy, Wyoming’s largest natural gas provider, expects to recover $29.4 million from February’s price spike over the next three years, at an average residential cost of $110 per year.
Because of the seasonality of natural gas use, ratepayers will see the highest resulting price increase during colder months, according to Michael Howe, community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy. The additional charges will be listed as a separate line item on customers’ energy bills.
Those new fees coincide with inflated natural gas prices, which skyrocketed this summer when demand growth outpaced production and are expected to persist into 2022.
As residential demand for natural gas rises, Freeman is one of a number of state officials and gas providers urging ratepayers to take proactive steps to reduce their energy consumption — before they have to pay for it.
“The best way to make sure that you control your bills, to the greatest extent possible, is to try to not use any more natural gas than you have to,” he said.
While some residences are outfitted with gas appliances, like stoves and clothes dryers, and many have gas-fired water heaters, the fuel is used primarily for heating. For households looking to boost their energy efficiency, the thermostat is often the easiest place to start.
Lowering the indoor temperature a few degrees can have a big impact on monthly expenses. So can adjusting the heat throughout the day.
“You don’t want to heat your home when nobody’s there,” Freeman said. “So it’s always a good idea to set your thermostat down.” He recommends installing a programmable thermostat — sold at most hardware stores for less than $50 — to automate those energy savings.
And the harder it is for that heat to escape, the less fuel is required to maintain it. On cold, cloudy days, covering big windows retains more warmth. Drafty houses, in particular, may benefit from weatherstripping around doors and windows.
If discretionary income allows, Freeman added, replacing older, less efficient appliances, like furnaces and water heaters, also affords significant energy savings.
But DIY home improvements aren’t the only affordable option. The federally-funded Wyoming Weatherization Assistance Program comprehensively improves energy efficiency — including adding insulation, sealing drafts and updating appliances — in households earning up to 200% of the federal poverty level. That’s $53,000, before taxes, for a family of four, though it may take higher-earning applicants multiple tries to get approved.
“The need for the weatherization program far exceeds the funding that’s available for that program,” said Brenda Ilg, program manager for the Weatherization Assistance Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. “We’re oftentimes out of funds by the time we get through those high-priority households that have been approved, and so it may take two, three, even four years before we get out to provide the service to some of those lower-priority households.”
Those struggling to accommodate the seasonal expense swings have alternatives, too: Wyoming utilities are required to allow customers to pay off outstanding balances over time. Black Hills Energy’s Budget Billing program, one of several payment assistance options, keeps costs consistent by averaging usage over a 12-month period.
And for ratepayers facing unaffordable winter energy bills, the state offers financial support through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) — also overseen by Ilg — and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The two programs have different eligibility criteria, including income cutoffs.
Households earning less than 60% of the state median income, or less than $57,488 for a family of four, qualify for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program; renters earning less than 80% of the area median income, or less than $64,800 for a family of four in Natrona County, qualify for the rental assistance program.
“Right now, we’re in a very fortunate position that we have available a whole host of resources that we can make available to the Wyoming families,” Ilg said.
Last year, energy assistance program recipients facing the highest energy burdens were given an average of $780 toward heating costs. The remainder received an average seasonal benefit of $570.
Applications are open now for both programs, and can be filled out online. While processing can take up to 45 days, Ilg said, the usual turnaround for complete applications to energy assistance program is less than 15 days. More than 80% are ultimately approved.