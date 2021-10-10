Heating bills will be high this year. Here’s how you can prepare.

As residential demand for natural gas rises, Freeman is one of a number of state officials and gas providers urging ratepayers to take proactive steps to reduce their energy consumption — before they have to pay for it.

“The best way to make sure that you control your bills, to the greatest extent possible, is to try to not use any more natural gas than you have to,” he said.

While some residences are outfitted with gas appliances, like stoves and clothes dryers, and many have gas-fired water heaters, the fuel is used primarily for heating. For households looking to boost their energy efficiency, the thermostat is often the easiest place to start.

Lowering the indoor temperature a few degrees can have a big impact on monthly expenses. So can adjusting the heat throughout the day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You don’t want to heat your home when nobody’s there,” Freeman said. “So it’s always a good idea to set your thermostat down.” He recommends installing a programmable thermostat — sold at most hardware stores for less than $50 — to automate those energy savings.