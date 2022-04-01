Historic release of stockpiled oil expected to take the edge off gasoline prices

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the largest-ever drawdown of the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve.

His administration plans to release about a million barrels of oil per day for up to six months in an effort to bring down still-climbing gasoline prices, which soared after Russia — one of the world’s biggest energy producers — invaded Ukraine and inched upward in the weeks that followed.

The president said it was not known how much gasoline prices could decline as a result of his move, but he suggested it might be “anything from 10 cents to 35 cents a gallon.”

“The bottom line is if we want lower gas prices we need to have more oil supply right now,” Biden said. “This is a moment of consequence and peril for the world, and pain at the pump for American families.”

The average price of regular gasoline in Wyoming broke its 2008 record this week — not adjusted for inflation — and peaked Tuesday at $4.12 per gallon. It remained within a cent of that price on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday’s move will likely prove more impactful for oil and gasoline prices than the release of 30 million barrels announced by Biden a month ago, according to Chuck Mason, an economics professor at the University of Wyoming.

This time around, the release is a commitment, rather than a one-time event. Mason expects it to have more staying power in the oil market.

“There’ll be a change” in price, he said. “It’ll matter. It’ll make people feel better for a little bit of time.”

But, he said, it’s also another Band-Aid. The reserve is finite, and price relief will end when the releases do.

For there to be a sustained drop in prices, new production has to come online. But U.S. oil companies have been hesitant to ramp up since demand cratered early in the pandemic. Those now willing to do so are running into roadblocks like labor and supply chain shortages and difficulty securing financing for new development.

Mason estimated that the added supply from the release — which accounts for roughly 1% of the world’s daily oil consumption and 5% of daily U.S. consumption — would temporarily bring down oil prices by about 5%. But no one can be sure exactly how much of an effect it will have on the cost of oil or gasoline.

“We’re in uncharted territory,” Mason said.

The president also wants Congress to impose financial penalties on oil and gas companies that lease public lands but are not producing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

