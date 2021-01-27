How Biden's executive orders on climate change could change Wyoming

"Thousands of acres of federal subsurface resources are already leased and undeveloped, so this pause in breakneck leasing will neither harm producers with economic resources nor slow our energy economy," Bob LeResche, a board member of the Powder River Basin Resource Council, said in a statement. LeResche is also a former commissioner of natural resources for Alaska and executive director of the Alaska Energy Authority who now operates a ranch in Wyoming. "What it will do is give our nation time to thoughtfully rationalize and restructure management of our vast national energy resources to meet America’s future needs of climate, restoration, multiple use, and revenues. World energy markets are evolving very fast, and we’ll be left far behind if we continue down the same path we’ve been on for half a century. This leasing moratorium will give us room to look ahead and remain competitive in a carbon-constrained economy."