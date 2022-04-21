How did oil prices get this high?

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, oil prices plummeted to record lows, then soared to extreme highs. But the market was far from steady during the year and a half in between those swings.

Oil is a volatile commodity. Its price (and, as a result, the price of gasoline) is influenced by an assortment of hard-to-predict global factors. But the pandemic introduced a level of uncertainty that the oil market hadn’t experienced in a long time. Here’s how the price changed before oil rose above $100 per barrel for the first time in nearly a decade.

For most of 2019, the price of U.S. oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate ranged from about $55 to 60 per barrel, according to Insider. In 2018, it was a little higher; in 2017, a little lower.

The price of oil began to drop rapidly when demand collapsed — and Saudi Arabia started a short-lived price war with Russia — at the start of 2020. The price fell in early March of that year below anything seen in some time, and bottomed out in April at about -$37 per barrel. Some oil companies went bankrupt. Those that survived cut way back on production in an effort to minimize their losses.

By last summer, the U.S. economy had come roaring back. People began driving again, commuting again, traveling again. But oil companies weren’t confident enough that the recovery would last to meet that rising demand, and the federal government doesn’t have the power to force companies to produce. In fact, some critics say that federal regulations have made it harder for companies to quickly ramp up production.

So prices went up.

Oil prices bounced back to between $50 and $60 per barrel in the early months of 2021. As demand increased, prices followed: consistently above $60 by April, over $70 by June, surpassing $80 in October. They settled, briefly, to as low as the mid-$60s in November — then began to skyrocket in the final weeks of the year, as the market braced for Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine. Russia is one of the world’s biggest oil producers.

Shortly before Russia attacked, oil passed $90 per barrel, surpassing its 2021 peak. Days later, that price passed $120. It’s settled since then — remaining within several dollars of $100 per barrel for the last month — but has remained much higher than before the invasion.

That extraordinary price increase proved to be the push companies needed. Across the U.S., including in Wyoming, producers are actively trying to ramp up. But new production takes time, and even when output does go up, U.S. companies won’t have much control over the price.

Economists expect it to stay high for as long as the war goes on.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.