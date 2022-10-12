 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hundreds of new Wyoming mining jobs on the horizon

Soda Ash Challenges

A conveyor drops trona ore onto a stockpile at the Green River plant in 2009. Trona is a key revenue source for Sweetwater County.

 Associated Press

Southwestern Wyoming’s soda ash industry is looking to grow as global demand for the chemical climbs.

WE Soda, a subsidiary of Turkey’s Ciner Group and a leading producer of natural soda ash, announced plans Wednesday to open another mining project near its existing Pacific Soda site outside Green River.

The new development, Project West, is expected to create between 1,500 and 2,000 construction jobs and 300 permanent jobs, and indirectly support even more. WE Soda hopes to begin operations there before 2030.

“It’s not a win-win, but it’s a win-win-win,” said Oz Erkan, CEO of Ciner U.S. “It's a win for the state and the federal government. It's a win for the companies that invest in these areas. ... But most importantly, it's a win for the public, because it will bring new jobs that will bring more income.”

“It's a good thing for Wyoming,” said Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association.

Soda ash is a manufacturing input used chiefly in glass — including the tops of solar panels — along with other products ranging from sweeteners to detergents to rechargeable batteries.

“This is one of the most hidden, and then most exciting, ingredients that we use in our lives, and it will continue to be, because there's no replacement,” Erkan said.

While the majority of the world’s soda ash is made synthetically, mining of trona, the naturally occurring compound processed into soda ash, has persisted in a handful of countries with large enough reserves due to its “relatively low production costs and lower environmental impacts,” according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Wyoming’s Green River Basin — a paleontological hotspot known as the fossil fish capital of the world — is home to the world’s largest known trona deposit, left there by the same ancient lakes that deposited layer upon layer of tiny fish many millions of years ago. The state supplies most of the roughly 12 million tons of soda ash refined annually in the U.S.

It imposes a 4% severance tax on trona mines, equal to the state’s tax on uranium but below the 6% for oil and gas and 6.5% for surface coal.

Project West alone will increase the state’s capacity by about 3 million tons, Erkan said. And the company believes the area’s billions of tons of recoverable reserves leaves it plenty of room to keep expanding.

“We're unleashing that potential,” Erkan said. “I see an incredible, bright future, as this is a great state to work in, and then make investments in.”

Scaling up output will take time, however. Before it breaks ground on the new facility, WE Soda must first secure the requisite approvals.

“We can start construction tomorrow,” Erkan said. “We’re just waiting on the permitting, the applications — the process.”

