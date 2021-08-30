In Wyoming, oil and gas industry aims to expedite leasing lawsuit — and Biden compliance

The Western Energy Alliance and the Petroleum Association of Wyoming asked Monday that a federal judge expedite their lawsuit opposing the Biden administration’s leasing pause.
Despite a ruling in Louisiana two months ago ordering the Department of the Interior to resume quarterly oil and gas lease sales on federal lands, the administration has been slow to reinstate the leasing program. Its handling of the judge’s mandate has drawn criticism from all sides, with climate advocates denouncing a return to leasing even as industry decries the glacial pace as illegal.
“The Biden Administration must do more than say it will follow the law,” Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said in a statement. “It must follow the law in practice.”
In a merits brief filed in the Wyoming District Court, the trade groups called for quarterly lease sales to be reinstated immediately and canceled lease sales to be held retroactively, arguing that the ongoing delay violates the Mineral Leasing Act.
The groups hope a second federal ruling will force the Biden administration to begin quarterly leasing sooner than it currently plans to.
“While the plaintiffs in the Louisiana case press the judge to force compliance, we’re applying pressure through the Wyoming court,” Kathleen Sgamma, president of Western Energy Alliance, said in a statement. “By speeding up the court schedule, we’ll get to a full decision on the merits sooner rather than later to compel the department to meet its obligations under the Mineral Leasing Act.”
The Wyoming lawsuit focuses exclusively on onshore leasing, compared with the Louisiana case’s emphasis on offshore leasing, and the trade groups hope that the details about onshore leasing included in the Wyoming case will more effectively push the Biden administration to accelerate lease sales.
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has said that reinstating leasing is a complicated process and argued that the department will require additional time to restart the program.
“We’re complying with the court order and we’re doing the work necessary to move in that direction,” Haaland told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee last month.
An internal review of the leasing program, promised early in the summer, has yet to be released — further stirring frustrations.
The Interior Department is expected to announce Tuesday which parcels will be made available during the first lease sale of the Biden presidency, though the potential leases will be subject to environmental reviews before a sale is held.
Trade groups say a lease sale could easily be held sooner. Because the areas designated for sale in the first quarter of 2021 have already undergone full analysis, they argue, environmental reviews for those still-unsold parcels are unnecessary.
“Our brief points out that the department has found no deficiencies in that analysis, and therefore, the slow walk is unjustified,” Sgamma wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune. “Interior could move forward with a lease sale now with just a 45-day notice, the last step in the process before the actual auction. There is no reason to continue to delay leasing.”