 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

In Wyoming, relief over deal to avoid rail strike

  • Updated
  • 0
Coal

A train approaches Black Thunder coal mine outside Wright on March 29, 2018. 

 Josh Galemore file, Star-Tribune

Wyoming leaders exhaled Thursday after the Biden administration announced a tentative agreement expected to prevent a national railroad shutdown.

Without a deal, railroad workers may have begun striking over working conditions as soon as 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Railroads and labor unions proved unable to negotiate a new contract through the process outlined by federal law. With neither side budging over changes to a more restrictive time-off policy, and rail workers putting the final touches on their picket signs, federal officials met with representatives from both sides in a last-ditch attempt to fend off a strike that could’ve cost the U.S. an estimated $2 billion per day.

In Wyoming, worries mounted as the deadline neared that losing access to rail service would force coal mining to halt and impede the production and transport of several other key resources, including trona, oil and grain.

People are also reading…

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a nationwide strike that could have been devastating to the economy before the pivotal midterm elections.Railroads and union representatives had been in negotiations for 20 hours at the Labor Department well past midnight to hammer out a deal, as there was a risk of a strike starting on Friday that could have shut down rail lines across the country.The president brought business and union leaders to the Oval Office on Thursday morning, then hailed the deal in remarks in the White House Rose Garden."This agreement is validation of what I've always believed, unions and management can work together can work together for the benefit of everyone," President Biden declared.President Biden made a key phone call to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh at 9 p.m. Wednesday as the talks were ongoing after Italian dinner had been brought in, according to White House officials who insisted on anonymity to discuss the conversations. On speakerphone, the president told the negotiators to get a deal done and to consider the harm to families, farmers and businesses if a shutdown occurred, the officials said.SEE MORE: Possible Railroad Worker Strike Could Upend U.S. Supply ChainWhat resulted from the back and forth was a tentative agreement that will go to union members for a vote after a post-ratification cooling off period of several weeks. One union had to wake up its board to move forward on the agreement, which involved 50 calls from White House officials to organized labor officials.In the Oval Office, a beaming President Biden joked that he was surprised everyone was "still standing" after the late night and that they should be "home in bed."The strike would also have disrupted passenger traffic as well as freight rail lines, because Amtrak and many commuter railroads operate on tracks owned by the freight railroads. Amtrak had already canceled a number of its long-distance trains this week, and said the rest of its long-distance trains would stop Thursday ahead of the strike deadline.Following the tentative agreement, Amtrak said it was "working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures."The five-year deal, retroactive to 2020, includes the 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses that a Presidential Emergency Board recommended this summer. But railroads also agreed to ease their strict attendance policies to address some of the unions' concerns about working conditions.Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for doctor's appointments without being penalized under railroad attendance rules. Previously, workers would lose points under the attendance systems that the BNSF and Union Pacific railways had adopted, and they could be disciplined if they lost all their points.The unions that represent the conductors and engineers who drive the trains had pressed hard for changes in the attendance rules, and they said this deal sets a precedent that they will be able to negotiate over those kinds of rules in the future. But workers will still have to vote whether those changes are enough to approve the deal.SEE MORE: Biden Intervenes In Railroad Contract Fight To Block StrikeThe threat of a shutdown had put President Biden in a delicate spot politically. The Democratic president believes unions built the middle class, but he also knew a rail worker strike could damage the economy ahead of the midterms, when majorities in both chambers of Congress, key governorships and scores of important state offices will be up for grabs.That left him in the awkward position on Wednesday. He flew to Detroit, a stalwart of the labor movement, to espouse the virtues of unionization, while members of his administration went all-out to keep talks going in Washington between the railroads and unionized workers.As the administration was trying to forge peace, United Auto Workers Local 598 member Ryan Buchalski introduced President Biden at the Detroit auto show as "the most union- and labor-friendly president in American history" and someone who was "kickin' ass for the working class." Buchalski harked back to the pivotal sit-down strikes by autoworkers in the 1930s.In the speech that followed, President Biden recognized that he wouldn't be in the White House without the support of unions such as the UAW and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, saying autoworkers "brung me to the dance."But without a deal among the 12 unions in talks back in Washington, President Biden also knew that a stoppage could halt shipments of food and fuel at a cost of $2 billion a day.Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers. The ramifications could have extended to control of Congress and to the shipping network that keeps factories

“I’m thrilled that they are going to hopefully be able to avert a strike,” Gov. Mark Gordon told the Star-Tribune. “Rail is such an important part of our nation’s economy, and it’s at capacity now. We need to have good workers, and we need to have good conditions. So if they’re able to get through this in a reasonably good way, it’s going to be good for the state and good for the country.”

In statements emailed to the Star-Tribune on Wednesday, when many in Wyoming still believed a strike was imminent, Sen. John Barrasso called for President Joe Biden to step in and help broker a deal, and Sen. Cynthia Lummis urged Congress to intervene if workers did strike and legislate the pay raise and extra day off recommended by Biden’s Presidential Emergency Board.

The railroads accepted that proposal, but a pair of unions representing roughly 115,000 rail workers rejected it, citing concerns that the railroads’ time off policy would still detract significantly from workers’ quality of life.

Thursday’s tentative agreement includes — alongside a pay raise and that extra day off — protected benefits and guaranteed leave for medical care, provisions the unions had advocated for but their employers opposed.

While the contract will not be finalized until the unions’ members have voted to approve it, all parties have expressed optimism about its prospects.

“We’re very pleased,” said Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association. “I don’t want to say anything until the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed. But we’re pleased that they’ve come to a tentative solution.”

The National Railway Labor Conference, which negotiated on behalf of the railroads, issued a statement praising the deal and thanking union leaders “for their professionalism and efforts during the bargaining process.”

“The solidarity shown by our members, essential workers to this economy who keep America’s freight trains moving, made the difference in our Unions obtaining agreement provisions that exceeded the recommendations of the Presidential Emergency Board,” the unions said in a joint statement.

And the railroads and the unions each thanked Biden and his administration for securing an agreement that satisfies both sides.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks Appoints New CEO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News