In Wyoming, relief over deal to avoid rail strike

Wyoming leaders exhaled Thursday after the Biden administration announced a tentative agreement expected to prevent a national railroad shutdown.

Without a deal, railroad workers may have begun striking over working conditions as soon as 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Railroads and labor unions proved unable to negotiate a new contract through the process outlined by federal law. With neither side budging over changes to a more restrictive time-off policy, and rail workers putting the final touches on their picket signs, federal officials met with representatives from both sides in a last-ditch attempt to fend off a strike that could’ve cost the U.S. an estimated $2 billion per day.

In Wyoming, worries mounted as the deadline neared that losing access to rail service would force coal mining to halt and impede the production and transport of several other key resources, including trona, oil and grain.

“I’m thrilled that they are going to hopefully be able to avert a strike,” Gov. Mark Gordon told the Star-Tribune. “Rail is such an important part of our nation’s economy, and it’s at capacity now. We need to have good workers, and we need to have good conditions. So if they’re able to get through this in a reasonably good way, it’s going to be good for the state and good for the country.”

In statements emailed to the Star-Tribune on Wednesday, when many in Wyoming still believed a strike was imminent, Sen. John Barrasso called for President Joe Biden to step in and help broker a deal, and Sen. Cynthia Lummis urged Congress to intervene if workers did strike and legislate the pay raise and extra day off recommended by Biden’s Presidential Emergency Board.

The railroads accepted that proposal, but a pair of unions representing roughly 115,000 rail workers rejected it, citing concerns that the railroads’ time off policy would still detract significantly from workers’ quality of life.

Thursday’s tentative agreement includes — alongside a pay raise and that extra day off — protected benefits and guaranteed leave for medical care, provisions the unions had advocated for but their employers opposed.

While the contract will not be finalized until the unions’ members have voted to approve it, all parties have expressed optimism about its prospects.

“We’re very pleased,” said Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association. “I don’t want to say anything until the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed. But we’re pleased that they’ve come to a tentative solution.”

The National Railway Labor Conference, which negotiated on behalf of the railroads, issued a statement praising the deal and thanking union leaders “for their professionalism and efforts during the bargaining process.”

“The solidarity shown by our members, essential workers to this economy who keep America’s freight trains moving, made the difference in our Unions obtaining agreement provisions that exceeded the recommendations of the Presidential Emergency Board,” the unions said in a joint statement.

And the railroads and the unions each thanked Biden and his administration for securing an agreement that satisfies both sides.