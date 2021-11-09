Interim WOGCC supervisor Tom Kropatsch offered permanent position

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission selected Tom Kropatsch as the next oil and gas supervisor on Tuesday. Kropatsch has served as interim supervisor since the previous supervisor, Mark Watson, retired in July.

“The commission has been hard at work looking for a new supervisor,” Jennifer Scoggin, director of the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments and acting chair of the commission, said during Tuesday’s hearing. “We have received applications from many qualified candidates. We’ve done all of our due diligence and done our deliberations internally.”

Gov. Mark Gordon moved to offer Kropatsch the permanent role. Kropatsch accepted, and the motion passed unanimously.

A registered professional geologist, Kropatsch spent a decade in the environmental consulting industry before joining the commission. He has worked as the deputy oil and gas supervisor for seven of his 11 years with the agency.

