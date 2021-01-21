Interior Department temporarily suspends new oil and gas leasing, permitting on federal land

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming produces more oil and gas on federal land than almost any other state in the country, contributing 38% of the natural gas produced on federal land nationwide, along with 16% of oil production.

"Since the November election, we have known that executive orders aimed at hampering natural gas and oil production on federal lands would come fast and furious in the first days of the Biden administration," Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said in a statement. "Yesterday's 60-day suspension of all federal leases and permits to drill is just the start. It is unfortunate that on its first day in office, the new administration would implement policies that will slow Wyoming's economic recovery."

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming promised to undertake "all legal means at our disposal" to challenge the Biden administration's efforts to slow natural gas and oil development.

Wednesday's order aims to give the agency time to review existing operations in an effort to ensure it upholds the "health, safety, and national security matters consistent with all legal obligations and policy goals."

It also intends to honor "treaty responsibility to tribal nations and to responsibly steward the Nation's public lands, waters, and resources for current and future generations."