Interior Department temporarily suspends new oil and gas leasing, permitting on federal land

The Biden administration issued an order on Wednesday temporarily blocking the Interior Department from approving any new federal oil and gas permits or leases for 60 days without proper authorization.
The order came just hours after President Joe Biden signed an executive order on his first day in office placing a temporary moratorium on drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
The latest order, signed by Acting Interior Secretary Scott de la Vega, will momentarily pause the federal agency from authorizing new drilling on onshore or offshore federal land.
The Bureau of Land Management, a branch of the Interior, is charged with managing 245 million surface acres of land and 700 million acres of subsurface mineral estate across the country.
According to the order, the Interior Department is temporarily suspended from issuing "onshore or offshore fossil fuel authorization, including but not limited to a lease, amendment to a lease, affinnative extension of a lease, contract, or other agreement, or permit to drill."
That means no new permits or leases.
Nationwide, only about 10% of oil and gas production occurs on federal land. But in Wyoming, over half of oil production is drilled on public land, along with almost all, 92%, of natural gas.
Wyoming produces more oil and gas on federal land than almost any other state in the country, contributing 38% of the natural gas produced on federal land nationwide, along with 16% of oil production.
"Since the November election, we have known that executive orders aimed at hampering natural gas and oil production on federal lands would come fast and furious in the first days of the Biden administration," Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said in a statement. "Yesterday's 60-day suspension of all federal leases and permits to drill is just the start. It is unfortunate that on its first day in office, the new administration would implement policies that will slow Wyoming's economic recovery."
The Petroleum Association of Wyoming promised to undertake "all legal means at our disposal" to challenge the Biden administration's efforts to slow natural gas and oil development.
Wednesday's order aims to give the agency time to review existing operations in an effort to ensure it upholds the "health, safety, and national security matters consistent with all legal obligations and policy goals."
It also intends to honor "treaty responsibility to tribal nations and to responsibly steward the Nation's public lands, waters, and resources for current and future generations."
The Western Energy Alliance, a group representing oil and gas companies in the region, said it would take the Biden administration to court if it took steps to institute a full ban on federal leasing and permitting.
“Flat out, the president does not have the authority to just ban leasing and development on federal lands," Western Energy Alliance’s President Kathleen Sgamma said. "So if President-elect Biden goes that route, we would be in court within hours or days.”
This story will be updated.
