Johnson County settles tax dispute

“I think their effort has probably protected all the money we have in hand,” said County Commissioner Bob Perry.

“I want to thank everyone for all of their work on this and getting it resolved before we lost that money altogether,” said County Assessor Deb Robinson.

Under a 2018 state law, the county will be able to recoup the $16,706 in outside attorney fees spent on the lengthy legal battle before distributing portions of the settlement to special districts and other entities that receive property tax funds like the library and Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum, all of which were owed a portion of the missing taxes.

Wages highlighted two additional provisions in the agreement for the commissioners. In the event of a bankruptcy, he said the companies could attempt to claw back money from the settlement to be distributed among the company’s creditors as seen fit by the bankruptcy court.

Under the settlement signed Feb. 18, any attempt at a clawback would render the agreement void.

That point carries a significant weight in the county, which is fighting an attempted $500,000 clawback from Vanguard Natural Resources.