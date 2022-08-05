Judge orders second revision for Powder River Basin coal leasing plan

Environmental groups celebrated a win this week over coal interests in the Powder River Basin.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris of Montana ruled Thursday that leasing allowances already revised once by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) still did not account for the impacts of coal mining on the environment and the climate.

Morris gave the agency a year to redo its analysis — again.

Regional BLM offices issue and periodically update resource management plans detailing which federal lands are eligible for energy development.

“It’s well past time for BLM to be honest with the American people about the climate impacts that bring devastating wildfires, heat waves, and flooding, as well as the tremendous toll on human health caused by burning fossil fuels from public lands,” Connie Wilbert, director of Sierra Club Wyoming, said in a statement.

The vast majority of coal mined on federal lands — roughly 85% — is mined in the Powder River Basin, which supplies more than 40% of the country’s coal. Amid the decline of the coal industry, Wyoming hasn’t seen a federal coal lease sale in a decade, though a couple of sales are pending.

“The whole model of these coal mines rests upon the federal coal program,” said Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council. “They need federal coal to continue to operate.”

After BLM offices in Buffalo, Wyoming and Miles City, Montana, updated their resource management plans in 2015 to include new sage grouse restrictions, environmental groups sued, arguing that the BLM set its coal offerings without weighing the consequences of burning that coal.

Morris ordered both offices in 2018 to reassess the environmental and public health impacts of the prospective leases. He directed them to include the burning of coal and consider an approach that “modified or foreclosed the amount of acreage available for coal development” before determining what acreage would still qualify for leasing.

The BLM completed its changes in late 2019 under President Donald Trump. When environmental groups again challenged the plan, the Biden administration defended it.

But Morris wasn’t satisfied.

“BLM again failed to consider any alternative that decreases the amount of extractable coal practically available for leasing,” he wrote in Thursday’s decision.

The agency, he added, “failed to consider any alternatives that would limit the expansion of existing mines … despite explicit direction from this Court.”

This time, he also ordered the BLM to evaluate a no-leasing alternative as part of its analysis.