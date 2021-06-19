Just transition for coal workers is possible, reports say

Many displaced coal workers end up taking new jobs with longer hours and lower pay, sacrificing time with their families and losing the financial stability their old jobs provided, Schirmer said.

“It's easy to think, OK, you just work harder, or you work more hours, in order to support your family — you do what you have to do, and nobody's saying they wouldn't do that for their family,” she said. “But in order to have similar income and support your family like you have been, if you have to work more hours and or multiple jobs, then you're not looking at the same kind of life you've had.”

Displaced workers can already access some transitional support, including help choosing a new career path and funding for the subsequent training, at workforce centers run by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. Those programs can provide a lifeline for laid-off workers struggling to find new employment.

The state unemployment rate has declined since the worst of the pandemic, but it’s still concerningly high, said Ty Stockton, communications manager for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. Plenty of retraining funding is available for displaced workers across all employment sectors. Stockton believes there is low engagement with such programs because many unemployed workers don’t know they exist.