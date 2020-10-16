Kaitlan Hinton: Slashing education funding is not the answer

Students right now are the future of the state and because of these specific reasons, budget cuts are detrimental to a child’s learning; good education is the foundation that students need for the rest of their lives.

As far as mental health resources, a cut in this budget would have a very negative impact for a number of reasons, one of those being the fact that mental health cannot be fixed without help. Different local facilities could be lifesaving, because people go in there to get the assistance they need for specific mental illnesses that they may have.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, one in four adults is affected by mental illness; that just goes to show that many people need help at one point or another. If the budget is cut, there will not be enough employees (such as counselors) to offer their services at these facilities, which could be harmful to patients.

When a mental illness is not treated properly, it could cause physical illness, instability in daily life, incarceration and suicide.

As a state we need to be offering the best possible resources so that we can have happy and healthy residents contributing to each community in Wyoming.