Kaitlan Hinton: Slashing education funding is not the answer

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyoming is facing a downturn in coal, oil and gas markets that has put us as a state in a financial crisis.
Because of this turn of events, there has been serious consideration for cutting funding for public education and mental health services by lawmakers.
I believe taking that action will cause more harm than good.
First of all, by cutting the budget for public education there will be fewer resources. For example, schools may not be able to afford updated textbooks, which is a very important component of learning because students need to have the most recent information at their fingertips.
Budget cuts also reduce access to benefits such as art supplies, educational technology, extracurricular activities and even transportation.
Teachers are not able to replace the solid foundation that these resources continually provide for students.
Classrooms with more students would be another consequence of decreased funding. This is because the school districts will not have enough money to hire the number of educators that they need, therefore teachers could be faced with larger classes. It would be impossible for educators to give each and every student the specific attention they require.
It is up to Wyoming to provide students with the best possible education so that they can go on to be successful in their on-going schooling and end up with a job that they enjoy (preferably, in Wyoming).
Students right now are the future of the state and because of these specific reasons, budget cuts are detrimental to a child’s learning; good education is the foundation that students need for the rest of their lives.
As far as mental health resources, a cut in this budget would have a very negative impact for a number of reasons, one of those being the fact that mental health cannot be fixed without help. Different local facilities could be lifesaving, because people go in there to get the assistance they need for specific mental illnesses that they may have.
According to John Hopkins Medicine, one in four adults is affected by mental illness; that just goes to show that many people need help at one point or another. If the budget is cut, there will not be enough employees (such as counselors) to offer their services at these facilities, which could be harmful to patients.
When a mental illness is not treated properly, it could cause physical illness, instability in daily life, incarceration and suicide.
As a state we need to be offering the best possible resources so that we can have happy and healthy residents contributing to each community in Wyoming.
Everyone deserves to get the help they need when things get too difficult to handle, and a budget cut would make that very difficult. People with mental illnesses have their unique needs and they will often end up in jail or other ill-equipped settings, which is a tragedy.
The toll it takes on the people that suffer, their families and our state is not worth the state budget being cut.
There could be more efficient ways to bring in a larger income to this state that do not include jeopardizing young people’s future and well-being.
Overall, accessible education and affordable mental health services for children and teenagers are arguably two of the most important public and private services that this state can offer.
Because a good education in Wyoming is the foundation for the rest of their lives and because everyone deserves proper attention to mental health, the state of Wyoming must take these concerns seriously.
Though some people believe that budget cuts for those important resources may seem like the answer for now, it would be harmful in the long run for Wyoming as a whole. These programs need as much funding as they can get due to the fact that the future faces of Wyoming need as many resources as possible to keep this state as great as it is now.
Kaitlan Hinton, 18, is from Casper and is studying to be a social worker at Casper College.
