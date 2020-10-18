Kate Emond: Where do the things we consume come from?

Kate Emond is an emerging engineer taking classes at Sheridan College. She is also a member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes. In an interview with the Star-Tribune, she called on the state to build more awareness around where the energy and products we consume actually come from.
The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.
Camille Erickson: Can you please tell us about your childhood and what brought you to Wyoming?
Kate Emond: I grew up in northern Montana where there was a lot of farming. We had a small gold mine outside of where I grew up, but that closed down because of the costs of it and the environmental impacts.
As a kid, we used to go up to the gold mine and you could go camping. There was a stream and we would pan for gold in that stream. We thought, ‘There is gold coming out of the mountain!’ and would get little flakes of it. We learned that it was something coming out of the Earth, like the plants that we would grow. All the medicinal purposes that nature provides us, I learned as a kid. Like when we would get burned in the fire, my grandma always had aloe vera, or other plants like that. As I got older, I realized, ‘We don’t just buy it at the store, we grow it.’
I grew up with a lot of farmers. The wheat that they grew was the wheat that we used to make our bread. My dad’s family is a heifer ranch family. My husband’s family, they were cattle ranchers. We both had ranches out in Montana. So we come from that agricultural industry.
My husband now works as a distribution welder for a natural gas company, and his job brought us here. I also have family and brothers who already live here. We liked Wyoming because it was similar to Montana. I love it here.
CE: How does that upbringing influence what your priorities are today?
KE: I think the biggest thing for me is that my kids know where their food comes from. I think we also need to diversify our agricultural industry, because we know our natural resources are going to run out. So we want to make sure that we have enough. For example, I think it’s important to teach kids how to garden, and where their food comes from. You have to be able to grow your own food in order to respect where it comes from. Community gardens and education are so important for that.
I’m an engineer, but I am also a seamstress. So many people take their clothes for granted; they can’t even sew a button on. Things like that that seem to be lost in the mix because it’s always provided for everybody. And I think bringing that back to the light and saying, ‘OK, this is something that we need to teach our children and future how to do, so it doesn’t die,’ is important.
CE: Why did you get into engineering?
I have always had a lot of different creative jobs, and I’m a really creative person by nature. I am a very hands-on type person. The more things that I learned, the more reasons I was like, ‘OK, I want to be an engineer, but I don’t need to specifically be a mechanical engineer or a chemical engineer or anything like that. I can just be an engineer and have an associate’s of applied science in all of the backgrounds. That is good enough for me.
CE: Do you think that our state is doing enough to preserve the environment?
KE: I think so. Considering that most of the energy that we get is pulled out of the ground and the footprint that those areas already have, it’s not really that big compared with what we’re able to get out of the land. Those coal pits are very large, but we have the biggest deposit of coal in the nation, that’s going to come with it. I think we can make it into something. It is eye opening for people as well to see where our energy comes from. It just doesn’t magically appear in your stoves. I think just educating people in that aspect and being able to show them where it comes from is important.
CE: Is the state doing enough to stay financially stable for the future?
KE: So far, I think the state is reaching out to diversify everything a little bit more now that they’ve realized we can’t always rely on just our energy, so that’s been a big thing.
CE: Do you want the state to invest more in renewable energy, like wind? KE: I think the wind energy is tough, because we have really windy areas. But I wish there were different ways to capture it besides the big turbines. They are just a huge eyesore. I mean they are cool looking, but they just kind of pop up out of the blue here and there when the wind moves. Then what happens to them? They can’t pick the turbines up and dispose of them. But capturing what is already given to us and being able to use that is a huge deal. I think that there are some better ways to be able to capture it though.
CE: Do you think there is promise in carbon capture?
KE: I’ve heard a lot of talk about it. I don’t think you can put a price on what we can do, because if they can come up with the technology to be able to capture the CO2 emissions from coal plants, I think they will also be able to capture the emissions from oil wells or other things too. I lived in North Dakota and a lot of that methane gas is burned off. If they can come up with ways to reuse that in a cost effective way, I think it’s worth it. It would be a revenue boost for us in the end, if we would be able to market it as well.
Even the company that I work for, we have a research and development team here and that’s part of the team that I’m on and that’s what we do. We figure out ways to make something work with all these guidelines and all of these strict rules. We have to figure out how we put the best thing out there for people that is cost effective. It does take research money and it does take a lot of brainpower.
CE: Is the state addressing climate change effectively in your view?
KE: I think there is a lot of conversation about climate change, and that that is misleading depending on where you live. And the reason I say that is because we don’t live in Los Angeles. Sometimes we can take for granted that we have fresh air almost daily no matter where we go. Climate change is really tough. And I know a lot of people blame a lot of things on climate change. But the biggest thing to do is make sure our future and our kids’ are able to enjoy what we can enjoy. Finding ways to preserve that and just be responsible is important.
