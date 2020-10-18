Kate Emond: Where do the things we consume come from?

CE: Do you think that our state is doing enough to preserve the environment?

KE: I think so. Considering that most of the energy that we get is pulled out of the ground and the footprint that those areas already have, it’s not really that big compared with what we’re able to get out of the land. Those coal pits are very large, but we have the biggest deposit of coal in the nation, that’s going to come with it. I think we can make it into something. It is eye opening for people as well to see where our energy comes from. It just doesn’t magically appear in your stoves. I think just educating people in that aspect and being able to show them where it comes from is important.

CE: Is the state doing enough to stay financially stable for the future?

KE: So far, I think the state is reaching out to diversify everything a little bit more now that they’ve realized we can’t always rely on just our energy, so that’s been a big thing.