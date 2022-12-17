Kemmerer hopes nuclear delay will help, not hurt, its future

In Kemmerer, the isolated Wyoming coal town positioned to become the first in the country to house a new type of nuclear reactor in place of its retiring power plant, word last week that the project was delayed didn’t come as much of a shock.

The timeline was always ambitious. And developer TerraPower’s decision in February to scrap its plans to source the specific fuel it will need from Russia, the world’s only commercial supplier, added yet another layer of risk.

“It is a little bit discouraging,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Robert King. “But by the same token, things are still moving forward, and we have had some assurances that it will continue to move forward.”

TerraPower emphasized in its announcement, which was released to the public on Tuesday, that it would retain its government backing and intended to stick to its original construction schedule, which called for the plant to start operations in 2028.

The company still expects to apply for nuclear permits as planned and employ up to 2,000 temporary workers at the project site by the middle of the decade.

It just doesn’t expect to have the fuel to turn the reactor on until about 2030.

But TerraPower will uphold its earlier commitment to maintain employment for current Naughton Power Plant workers who want to make the jump to nuclear, even during the years when neither plant is running, according to a company spokesperson.

And as long as those jobs survive the delay, the prospect of a couple extra years before the reactor starts up might bring some needed relief to a community scrambling, with limited resources, to ready itself for the thousands of interim and then long-term residents expected to arrive in the next several years.

“This could be a good thing,” said Brian Muir, Kemmerer’s city administrator.

The city of Kemmerer and the adjacent town of Diamondville have a combined population barely above 3,000. TerraPower alone could come close to doubling that, at least for a while.

The many companies that have taken an interest in Kemmerer since TerraPower revealed its decision in November 2021 — whether because they want to participate in the nuclear industry or because they were drawn by the community’s sudden visibility — could multiply its population by a factor of three, or five, or less, or more. Nobody is really sure. Which complicates pretty much every decision its leaders are trying to make.

Especially when it comes to figuring out how much housing all those unconfirmed new residents will need.

“I think there’s more positives here than negatives,” Muir said. “When you’re doing project management and things like this, to have that little buffer in there is very helpful.”

Local leaders meet monthly with TerraPower and the companies it’s partnered with, Muir said. They’re confident the project will succeed, even if getting there takes longer than expected.

They’re less confident in the future of the Kemmerer Mine — which supplies the two remaining coal-burning units at Naughton and may not survive its planned 2025 closure — and are still trying to pin down new customers to replace the lost demand.

Compared with Kemmerer’s coal miners, Muir is much less worried about the power plant workers planning to stick around through the transition.

“We need to really seize the moment here,” Muir said. “It’ll give us a lot more opportunities.”

PHOTOS: Visits to Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer