LaBarge carbon storage project wins federal approval

A Wyoming gas plant’s carbon storage project became the first planned injection well to be greenlit by the Bureau of Land Management, the agency announced Friday.

Natural gas trapped in the LaBarge oilfield, near ExxonMobil’s Shute Creek Gas Plant, contains a usually high proportion of carbon dioxide. The facility separates and sells millions of tons of the carbon dioxide produced from drilling each year, primarily for enhanced oil recovery, a process that uses the gas to force more oil out of depleted reservoirs.

“This project is a prime example of how the BLM can work together with industry leaders to combat climate change,” Andrew Archuleta, the agency’s Wyoming director, said in a written statement.

The plant is already responsible for close to 20% of all human-made carbon captured annually, according to Exxon, which announced last October that it had finalized plans to increase capture capacity by about 15% and begin storing some of that carbon dioxide underground.

According to the BLM, the proposed well is expected to permanently store about 60 million cubic feet of carbon dioxide per day approximately 18,000 feet underground, beneath Lincoln and Sweetwater counties.

While the plant is located on Exxon’s property, the carbon dioxide would be injected into BLM land.

At present, roughly half of the carbon dioxide Exxon extracts near Shute Creek is unsold and ultimately released into the atmosphere, according to a March report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. The company is required to report its carbon dioxide emissions to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, which does not currently restrict those emissions.

“By expanding carbon capture and storage at LaBarge, we can reduce emissions from our operations and continue to demonstrate the large-scale capability for carbon capture and storage to address emissions from vital sectors of the global economy, including industrial manufacturing,” ExxonMobil spokesman Todd Spitler said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

Spitler did not answer emailed questions about what permits the company is still awaiting or when it expects the project to be complete, responding, “We’re continuing to make progress on the expansion.”

Exxon has said previously that it anticipates beginning to sequester carbon at the site in 2025 if permitting progresses on schedule.