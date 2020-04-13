Landlocked natural gas producers look to potential West Coast export terminal for hope

Higher tax burdens, steep supply costs and delays in federal land permitting have deterred some companies from putting down roots in Wyoming, according to Paul Ulrich, vice president of government and regulatory affairs at Jonah Energy, a leading natural gas producer operating in Wyoming’s Green River Basin. The region produces about two-thirds of the state’s natural gas.

A weak natural gas market combined with these challenges have had a chilling effect on investment in the industry, too. In light of market pressures, Ultra Petroleum Corp., one of the largest energy producers and taxpayers in Wyoming, announced in September it would cease drilling on the Pinedale Anticline.

Yet, proponents of the Jordan Cove export terminal have vowed to keep fighting for access to international markets.

Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, called the Jordan Cove export terminal “absolutely pivotal” to Wyoming. He has also long been an advocate of a coal export terminal in Washington that has hit similar roadblocks. He has called West Coast states’ decisions to block Wyoming’s access to international markets a violation of interstate commerce.