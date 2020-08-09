Landowner group files appeal over state's decision on new coal mine

“Ramaco has already invested millions over almost ten years to attempt to create new local energy, research and manufacturing jobs in new fields,” Atkins added in his statement. “We are interested in building a new future for both coal and for Wyoming. In contrast, PRBRC is only interested in their own agenda of raising money for themselves, stopping the progress of any new form of fossil fuel project and in ultimately costing Wyoming taxpayers jobs and revenue.”

“This is an opportunity for families to stay together,” said Jeff Barron, a consulting engineer with WWC Engineering who has worked closely with Ramaco on preparing and revising the Brook Mine permit. “Granted, as an engineer, I would like to see technical, STEM jobs grow in our county, and there’s not a lot of them. There’s a few, but we would like to see more of that. Ramaco is trying to develop something, and they’re trying to innovate and be forward thinking. They’re taking a big risk, but if it does (come to fruition) there are so many winners in this game.”Ramaco’s permit application underwent a dozen technical reviews by state environmental regulators after the company originally submitted it in 2014. The Environmental Quality Council rejected the permit application in 2017, but a federal court judge remanded the decision, sending the permit application back to Director Todd Parfaitt in the Department of Environmental Quality.