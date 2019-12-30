Laramie County landowners worry about drilling near Cheyenne

A potential drilling project could bring oil and gas development to a highly populated area just northeast of Cheyenne.

But the proposal has Laramie County landowners worried. Several have protested Samson Energy’s plans, citing health and safety concerns.

“Unlike most drilling spacing units, this one is in the eastern part of Cheyenne in an area that is highly populated and has a lot of rural subdivisions,” said Alex Bowler, president of the Cheyenne Area Landowners Coalition. “It’s a little bit on the unique side.”

According to the coalition, over 1,000 homes, three churches, one elementary school and several businesses fall within the drilling spacing units.

The operator, Samson Energy, received leases for drilling spacing units in Laramie County in 2015. Last year, it drilled 11 wells at three different well pad locations, tapping into the Codell and Niobrara formations in Wyoming’s mineral-rich DJ Basin.

The company hopes to develop 10 to 15 additional wells some time next year, after its application to drill receives approval from the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

Part of the leased drilling and spacing unit bleed into Cheyenne’s city boundaries.