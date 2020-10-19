Last federal oil and gas lease sale of the year in Wyoming set

The BLM responded by deferring several parcels in sage grouse habitat and committing to build a new “prioritization strategy.”

“We offered all nominated parcels outside sage-grouse habitat in Wyoming earlier this year,” according to Courtney Whiteman, a public affairs specialist at the Bureau of Land Management’s Wyoming state office. “Now that we’ve done that, we plan to offer parcels in general sage-grouse habitat while continuing to defer parcels in priority habitat. We’re using this prioritization strategy to comply with the Montana District Court ruling on sage-grouse prioritization for leasing, and we plan to continue using this strategy until a sage-grouse prioritization strategy is finalized and approved.”

Oil and gas developers have also been slammed by depressed market conditions caused by a glut in oil worldwide and global economic recession.

The ubiquitous heads of pumpjacks, usually faithfully bobbing up and down across Wyoming’s prairie, have largely come to a standstill.

Half of the money collected by the federal government during the quarterly auctions, as well as mineral royalties associated with leases, flow back to the state. But oil and gas lease sales in Wyoming have brought in just $4.7 million from sales so far this year. In 2019, bids brought in $140 million.

The agency will accept “public protests” on the December sale until Nov. 14 at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2001491/510. This year’s final sale will take place online the week of Dec. 14 at www.energynet.com.

