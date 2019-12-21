Law saves health care for retired Kemmerer coal miners

President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion appropriations package Friday night, averting a government shutdown and saving health care for hundreds of retired coal miners in Kemmerer.

Coal has been the critical economic building block residents of the southwest Wyoming community, where miners have labored at the open pit coal mine in Lincoln County for centuries. They've contributed millions of tons of thermal coal to the nation's electricity supply. For many miners, working at Kemmerer mine was the only livelihood they ever knew.

But last year's bankruptcy of Westmoreland Coal Company, the owner of Kemmerer mine, shook this town of 3,500 to its core. Suddenly, hundreds of retired coal miners, many of whom spent decades contributing to the mine, saw their hard-earned health care and pension plans snatched away by a federal bankruptcy judge.

In February, the judge allowed the company to slash the majority of its $330 million in medical coverage obligations to its approximately 1,500 union retirees nationwide, despite protest from workers and their union, United Mine Workers of America. The bankruptcy court reasoned the dissolution of the once-binding union contract would enable the company to maximize its assets and sell the mines.

