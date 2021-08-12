Lawmakers debate taxes, definitions in discussion of proposed nuclear plant

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If House Bill 74 remains unchanged, the project can still be permitted, though it may face a longer regulatory process that its developers worry could jeopardize the tight seven-year timeline for construction set by the Department of Energy.

Half of the funding for the project comes from the Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program — and could be retracted if the plant isn’t finished on time. But if it does proceed according to schedule, it’s likely to receive ongoing federal support.

“The infrastructure package that passed the Senate earlier this week contains four years of funding for the advanced reactor demonstration program,” Jeff Navin, director of external affairs for TerraPower, told the committee. “And when you couple that with the funds that we received for this fiscal year, if that bill is eventually signed into law, it would ensure that the first five years of the project will be fully funded through the cost share.”

While TerraPower would still need to source funding for the remaining two years of development, having that confirmed financial support for the first five years would reduce monetary risk and help to prevent delays related to funding issues, Navin said.